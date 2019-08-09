Major Kazakh company eyes to launch direct flights with Israel (Exclusive)

9 August 2019 07:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Major Kazakhstan company Air Astana is planning to launch direct air flights on the route Almaty – Tel-Aviv in the medium term, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"No Israel companies made requests to implement such flights as of yet," the source in the committee said.

Recently, Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Liat Wexelman once again proposed to launch direct flights between two countries.

According to the source, currently the companies of two countries have permission to implement a total of seven regular passenger flights and two regular cargo flights between two countries.

"The decision was made during the visit of Prime Minister of Israel to Kazakhstan on December 14, 2016. Then the Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan (currently Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development) and Minister of Agriculture of France of Israel signed a corresponding memorandum of understanding," the source clarified.

"According to the memorandum Kazakhstan’s companies can launch flights to anywhere in Israel, whereas the Israel’s companies cannot implement flights to Kazakh cities Atyrau, Aktau, Aktobe and Uralsk," the source noted.

Currently there are no regular flights between two countries.

The agreement between Kazakhstan and Israel on air communications was signed on August 30, 1995. Ratified by the President of Kazakhstan on January 17, 1996, it was put into force on May 23, 1996.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry to buy medicine via tender
Tenders 8 August 18:24
Kazakh region to develop tourism potential
Tourism 8 August 17:20
Kazakh entrepreneurs to study expertise of Israel partners
Economy 8 August 15:44
Kazakh company discovers several new copper deposits
Economy 8 August 15:19
Eni to complete installation of wind turbines within Badamsha project in December
Economy 8 August 13:58
Increase of housing prices observed in Kazakhstan
Economy 8 August 12:54
Latest
Apple offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
World 06:52
Hong Kong airport on alert ahead of fresh wave of protests
World 06:48
Facebook faces lawsuit over alleged illegal collection of user data
World 05:53
Ex-Brazil boss Menezes sacked by Cruzeiro
World 05:10
Trump names counterterrorism chief as acting director of national intelligence
World 04:55
At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official
World 04:14
Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station
World 03:46
World Bank's portfolio in Nigeria among largest in Africa: official
World 03:20
Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
World 02:42