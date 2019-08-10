Minister: Iran ready to provide its ports for Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is ready to provide its ports in order give Tajikistan access to international waters, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said at a meeting with the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Iran Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda Zohidi, Trend reports referring to the ministry’s website.

According to him, the Iranian side is ready to provide access to any Iranian port the Tajik side is interested to have a presence in. Eslami invited the Tajik side to participate in the activities of the major Iranian port of Chabahar.

"Iran seriously intends to complete the Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway," he said.

The Iranian minister stated that Iran has already carried out necessary work in 3/4 of the railway and is committed to bringing the project to completion. "Iran wants Afghanistan and Tajikistan to take necessary steps on their end," he said.

Referring to the operation of the Mashhad (Iran)-Dushanbe (Tajikistan) flight between the two countries, Eslami said that steps could be taken for opening a Tehran-Dushanbe flight as well.

In his turn, Tajik Ambassador to Iran noted that the Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway set to connect the railways of these countries is an important project. Shamsiddinzoda Zohidi added that Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan can take steps to speed up the establishment of a connection between the railways of these countries soon.

The ambassador stated that Tajikistan is interested in making use of Iran’s Chabahar port for gaining access to international waters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news