Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing (Exclusive)

11 August 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

A major phosphorus-containing products manufacturing company of Kazakhstan Kazphosphate is to increase manufacturing of phosphorus potassium fertilizers to 20,000 tons a year, the company told Trend.

According to the source, the company is planning to reach said volume by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

"Resources worth 85 million tenge are necessary for the implementation of this project. The company is planning to allocate its own funds for its implementation," the source in the company said.

The company launched the manufacturing of phosphorus potassium fertilizers in December of 2016. The capacity of the launched manufacturing amounted to 5,000 tons of fertilizer a year.

The source in the company also informed on the company’s intention to launch sodium hypophosphite manufacturing.

"Currently the project is at the stage of agreement signing. We plan to have the project finished during 2019-2020," the source concluded.

Kazphosphate LLC is a unique company on the territory of Kazakhstan. It operates full cycle from mining and processing of phosphate rock to the final products using its own railway-transportation complex.

Fundamental activities of company are geological explorations, mining and processing of phosphate rock, production and sale of yellow phosphorus and its derivatives, phosphorus mineral fertilizers and fodder phosphates, output of industrial products on the basis of mineral raw materials.

(1 USD = 386.94 KZT on August 7)

