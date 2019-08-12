Azerbaijani-Iranian commodity turnover grows by 2.2 times

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran grew by 2.2 times in the first 6 months of 2019, said the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand, Trend reports referring to Iranian media.

According to him, the number of Iranian enterprises operating in Azerbaijan has grown over the past 6 months.

"There are 1,371 Iranian companies already operating in Azerbaijan," the minister said.

Dejpasand noted that a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani automobile plant continues to operate in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala, the products of which are sold both in Azerbaijan’s domestic market and are put up for export. The construction of a pharmaceutical plant is also underway in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi High-Tech Park.

The minister added that Iran and Azerbaijan are two neighboring and friendly countries that are actively cooperating in the field of transport, energy and agriculture.

As stated earlier by the head of the Azerbaijan-Iran Chamber of Commerce Hossein Vossoughi-Irani, the trade between the two countries amounted to about $440 million last year, while this year it is projected to amount to $600 million.

