Number of trainings for female entrepreneurs to increase in Azerbaijani districts

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Association of Women Entrepreneurs is expanding the number of trainings in the Azerbaijani districts, head of the Association Sakina Babayeva told Trend.

"The Association has greatly increased the number of trainings in the districts over the past three months," she added.

"The Association has increased the number of trainings for women entrepreneurs, aimed at activity in the agricultural sector and support in starting a business and opening small agricultural enterprises," Babayeva added. "Positive results of the conducted trainings are observed in Oguz and Tovuz districts, in which small enterprises have already opened and are operating."

She stressed that women in these districts are most actively involved in entrepreneurial activity and have successfully mastered business skills.

"The Association is developing a strategy for the development of female entrepreneurship, which envisages the opening of new business facilities in Baku and the districts," Babayeva added.

The Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan was established with the support of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan in October 2017.

Over 143,000 women are engaged in business activity in Azerbaijan, according to the statistics.

