Turkmen President dissatisfied with weakening control over ATMs

20 August 2019 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan (CBT) Merdan Annadurdyyew has been reprimanded, Trend reports referring to a published order of the Turkmen head of state.

The "improper performance of official duties and weakening of control over the work of ATMs established by the country's banks" are mentioned in the document. The matter was discussed during a working meeting.

"There are sufficient funds in credit institutions," the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state agency quoted President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as saying. It was stressed that matters related to their appropriate use, especially with ensuring constant control over the uninterrupted operation of ATMs by relevant technical groups, are among the requirements, the information reads.

CBT, being the operator of its own payment system, coordinates and regulates settlement relations in Turkmenistan, monitors the activities of interbank payment systems, determines the main provisions for their functioning, establishes the rules, forms, terms and standards of non-cash payments, and organizes cash circulation. Participants in the payment system of Turkmenistan are operations management and 12 commercial banks.

There are 2,119 ATMs registered in Turkmenistan.

As stated on the CBT’s website, the ATMs of the country's credit institutions, which have been installed in accessible and convenient places for citizens, allow to withdraw cash, pay for mobile phone services, the Internet, landline phone, IP-TV, and pay off a mortgage loan and its interest.

