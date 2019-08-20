Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee: Agricultural production increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan in actual prices amounted to about 4.453 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 6.3 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, livestock production increased by 3.1 percent (2.22 billion manats) during the specified period, while crop production increased by 9.5 percent (2.23 billion manats).

The country produced 289,300 tons of meat, 1,219,200 tons of milk, 1,093,400,000 million eggs and 14,900 tons of wool. Compared to the indicators from 2018, meat production increased by 3 percent, while milk production increased by 1.7 percent, egg production by 6.9 percent, and wool production by 1.5 percent.

Furthermore, 576,300 tons of potatoes (an increase of 7.9 percent) and 1,011,400 tons of other vegetables were grown during the aforementioned period, which is 9.3 percent more than last year’s figures. During this period, 3,234,400 tons of grain and leguminous crops were grown , which is 4.3 percent less than the same period last year.

In January-July 2019, some 349,800 tons of melons were grown in the country (by 13.5 percent more than last year’s figures for the same period), with 244,000 tons of fruits and berries (an increase of 17.6 percent), 5,700 tons of grapes (annual growth of 37.5 percent), 476 tons of green tea leaves (a decrease by 11.1 percent) and 2,800 tons of sunflower (growth of 55 percent) having been grown during the same period.

Cultivation is taking place in the fields, orchards and vineyards, and preparatory activities are being carried out on the planting of summer crops.

