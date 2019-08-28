India intends to invest in number of industries in Uzbekistan

28 August 2019 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 28

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

A delegation from India announced the country's intention to invest in a number of industries in Uzbekistan, including pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, Trend reports citing the official website of the Tashkent administration.

Members of the delegation made the statement during a meeting in the administration of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The Indian side also noted plans to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and art.

The participants discussed bilateral relations between countries in terms of their development and strengthening opportunities.

At present, cooperation between the two countries continues in the field of medicine and information technology, agriculture, education and culture, the report said.

Currently, more than 145 joint ventures operate in the country. Furthermore, this year, branches of the Indian Amity University in Tashkent and of Shard University in Andijan were opened.

