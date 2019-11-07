Turkmenistan Airlines to establish new flight direction

7 November 2019 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan presents TAPI gas pipeline project in Italy
Oil&Gas 11:12
Italy's Eni ready to diversify activities in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:48
President of Turkmenistan on official visit in Italy
Turkmenistan 09:30
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 6 November 15:02
Uzbekistan’s co-op with Italian export-credit agency to focus on SMEs (Exclusive)
Finance 5 November 15:36
Italy to ban flights by Iran's Mahan Air from mid-December
Other News 2 November 23:06
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates oil workers on 70th anniversary of Oil Rocks
Politics 12:31
U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue
US 12:30
SOCAR Methanol to purchase insulation materials via tender
Tenders 12:24
Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover down by over $70M in 9 months 2019
Turkey 12:22
Uzbekistan may boost investment flow from EU through co-op with EPCA (Exclusive)
Business 12:20
Henri Hub prices to face renewed downside pressure in 2020
Oil&Gas 12:19
Housing prices continue increasing in Kazakhstan
Business 12:07
Georgian education minister resigns
Georgia 11:59
French police clear migrant camp in Paris
Europe 11:57