JICA may provide $100 M for project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

9 November 2019 08:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The project for the reconstruction of the Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Neurology and Stroke shall be launched in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, Masato Matsuno, country officer, Division of Central Asia and the Caucasus, JICA told Trend in an interview.

As expected, the agency will provide $100 million to cover loans for both of the construction of facility and supply of medical equipment.

"Besides, the project shall include supply of equipment to other medical educational hospitals as well. The project has not yet been officially committed by JICA and the Government of Japan. The scope of the project may be changed after review," country officer stated.

Matsuno added that the project is still on the preliminary stage of consideration.

Country officer stated that JICA is developing cooperation with Uzbekistan by three pillars: infrastructure development; industrial diversification and governance strengthening; and social sector including agriculture and health.

"Based on the consultation with the Government of Uzbekistan, we are considering the future projects not only in power, agriculture and health sector, but also in tourism, legal assistance, education sector including technical cooperation and grants," Matsuno added.

JICA is one of the world’s largest bilateral aid agencies. It’s in charge of administering Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), which is an arm of Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

JICA supports socioeconomic development in developing countries through flexible combination of various types of assistance methods, such as Technical Cooperation, Finance and Investment Cooperation, and Grants.

It operates in approximately 150 countries and regions of the world.

