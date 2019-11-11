Georgian wines tasting held in Japan

11 November 2019 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian wines tasting was held in the Japanese city of Kagoshima Bay, Trend reports with reference to National Wine Agency of Georgia.

The event was organized by the Georgian marketing company Red Bridge, contractor of the national wine agency. It was attended by Japanese Master of Wine Kenichi Ohashi and leading Japanese wine taster Motohiro Okoshi.

According to the agency, during the event, Japanese alcohol connoisseurs were given the opportunity to taste Georgian wines of various manufacturers. The presentation also included information on the history and varieties of Georgian wines and modern Georgian wine industry.

The tasting of Georgian wine was attended by up to 65 sommeliers, alcohol distributors, representatives of restaurants and hotels from various cities of Japan.

“The quality of Georgian wine has improved compared to previous years. This means that manufacturers strive to implement high standards in terms of both quality and product offerings,” said Kenichi Ohashi.

Japan is one of the largest importers of Georgian wine.



