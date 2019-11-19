Exports of cotton fiber, yarn up in Azerbaijan in 10 months 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During the first 10 months of 2019, Azerbaijan exported 65,794 tons of cotton fiber and 10,309 tons of cotton yarn, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the committee, over the reporting period, the value of the exported cotton fiber exceeded $91.8 million, while the value of cotton yarn exports amounted to over $24.5 million.

In the same period of 2018, 42,798 tons of cotton fiber worth slightly over $64.5 million, as well as 7,642 tons of cotton yarn worth $19.053 million were exported.

