Exports of cotton fiber, yarn up in Azerbaijan in 10 months 2019

19 November 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During the first 10 months of 2019, Azerbaijan exported 65,794 tons of cotton fiber and 10,309 tons of cotton yarn, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to the committee, over the reporting period, the value of the exported cotton fiber exceeded $91.8 million, while the value of cotton yarn exports amounted to over $24.5 million.

In the same period of 2018, 42,798 tons of cotton fiber worth slightly over $64.5 million, as well as 7,642 tons of cotton yarn worth $19.053 million were exported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Record cotton crop to be harvested in Azerbaijan
Economy 29 October 18:56
Uzbekistan to boost textile export to $8 B
Business 8 October 18:53
Uzbekistan grows its first organic cotton
Business 1 October 12:59
Azerbaijan applying modern practice in cotton growing
Business 26 September 16:48
Azerbaijani cotton growers received additional profit in 2018
Business 26 September 14:54
79,300 tons of raw cotton produced in Azerbaijan for 9 months of last year
Business 26 September 13:12
Latest
Iran discloses volume of iron ore produced by big companies
Business 17:21
Russia, UNDP to facilitate Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO
Business 17:16
Iran may annually produce 2,800 railcars & locomotives
Business 17:09
Iran exports products worth $16M to Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states
Business 16:53
US companies seek to enter Uzbekistan’s market
Business 16:49
Crop yields may drop by up to 10% in Central Asia unless irrigation modernized
Business 16:43
Zenith Energy ups gas sales from Italian assets
Oil&Gas 16:34
TransCaspian Fiber Optic lines construction between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan launched
ICT 16:33
Earn miles with Azercell Roaming!
Business 16:31