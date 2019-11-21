Turkmenistan, Norway interested in economic co-op

21 November 2019 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting with Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Eivind Nordsletten was held at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 20, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

The parties discussed the current state of Turkmen-Norwegian relations. The necessity of activating political-diplomatic dialogue on high level, as well as the development of economic collaboration for which good potential exists was noted. Successful carrying out of the first political consultations between the external policy agencies of the two countries in Oslo this year was underlined.

The diplomats noted the closeness of standpoints in respect to current issues of the regional and global agenda. In this regard, the positive collaboration in the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN was discussed. Expressing gratitude for mutual support of the international initiatives, the parties agreed to continue the work in this scope that serves as an efficient tool for attaining sustainable development and security in the world.

It was earlier reported that work on implementation of the resolution on Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy Resources and Its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation, which was passed at the 82nd plenary session of the UN General Assembly on May 17, 2013, and composed by Turkmenistan and Norway, continues.

Norwegian companies have previously expressed interest in the presence of the local oil and gas market. Statoil Hydro is considering the opportunity to participate in the development of the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea shelf.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 10:59
Turkmenistan, Bahrain to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 10:07
Turkmenistan, EU mull prospects for co-op
Business 09:48
Turkmenistan opens tender to buy chemicals for desalination facilities
Tenders 20 November 20:32
Japan to study issues of Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field development
Oil&Gas 20 November 18:48
Turkmenistan stands for Afghanistan's integration into regional economic projects
Business 20 November 18:18
Latest
Graduates of Baku Higher Oil School successfully represent Azerbaijan in global competition held in US
Society 11:39
First two skyscrapers to be built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan Airlines reaches key agreements at Dubai Air Show 2019 (PHOTO)
Business 11:22
Works on track to commence drilling at Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 11:22
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 21
Business 11:14
Uzbekistan exports over 1 million tons of fruits, vegetables
Business 11:13
Former Chief of Turkish General Staff dies
Turkey 11:08
New Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan appointed
Turkmenistan 10:59
EBRD to host first ever Eastern Partnership Investment Summit
Politics 10:31