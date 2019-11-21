Turkmenistan, Norway interested in economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting with Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway Eivind Nordsletten was held at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 20, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

The parties discussed the current state of Turkmen-Norwegian relations. The necessity of activating political-diplomatic dialogue on high level, as well as the development of economic collaboration for which good potential exists was noted. Successful carrying out of the first political consultations between the external policy agencies of the two countries in Oslo this year was underlined.

The diplomats noted the closeness of standpoints in respect to current issues of the regional and global agenda. In this regard, the positive collaboration in the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN was discussed. Expressing gratitude for mutual support of the international initiatives, the parties agreed to continue the work in this scope that serves as an efficient tool for attaining sustainable development and security in the world.

It was earlier reported that work on implementation of the resolution on Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy Resources and Its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation, which was passed at the 82nd plenary session of the UN General Assembly on May 17, 2013, and composed by Turkmenistan and Norway, continues.

Norwegian companies have previously expressed interest in the presence of the local oil and gas market. Statoil Hydro is considering the opportunity to participate in the development of the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea shelf.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news