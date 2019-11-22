Minister: Azerbaijan, Russia to develop additional roadmap in innovations sphere

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 22

By Artem Sokolov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia will develop an additional roadmap in the field of innovations, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the opening of the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 22.

The minister noted that as part of the meeting between Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, an agreement was reached on the development of a new additional roadmap that will cover the fields of innovation and technology.

“Energy is an important area of ​​bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia,” Jabbarov added. “Russian companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector. In addition to mutual electricity supplies, the work is underway to create the International North-South Transport Corridor. We are making great efforts for its development. At the same time, the International North-West Transport Corridor is successfully operating. Big volumes of funds are invested in the development of transport and railway system in Azerbaijan.”

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is being held Nov. 22-23 in Moscow, organized by Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

The forum is being attended by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Azerbaijani and Russian economy ministers Mikayil Jabbarov and Maxim Oreshkin, Russian governors and heads of executive authorities of Azerbaijani cities and districts, as well as business representatives from both countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news