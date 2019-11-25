Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to buy 1 million mulberry seedlings from China

25 November 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry will purchase a million mulberry seedlings from China, Trend reports referring to the ministry's press service.

According to the ministry, these seeds are resistant to adverse climatic conditions.

In total, so far, 3.5 million mulberry seedlings have been imported into the country.

An increase in the area of ​​mulberry orchards in the coming years will increase the production of silk cocoons due to the artificial feed to be produced in a specialized laboratory of the Research Institute of Veterinary Medicine at the Agrarian Scientific and Innovation Center.

At the same time, in order to quickly solve the problems faced by cocoon producers, the Agriculture Ministry has established a Council of Cocoon Producers, consisting of 11 members, which will provide a platform for the strategic development of sericulture in the near future.

The State Program for the Development of Cocoon and Silk Production in Azerbaijan for 2018–2025 envisages increasing silk production to 6,000 tons by 2025.

The program's action plan includes support for the application of the cluster approach in cocoon and silkworm breeding, the creation of new productive breeds and hybrids of silkworm, as well as the expansion of scientific research on the primary sowing of mulberry trees.

