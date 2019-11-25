Kyrgyz President: Russia invests in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

25 November 2019 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Russia has allocated $3.1 million for the development of a feasibility study for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov stated, Trend reports citing Kyrgyz media.

The project was announced back in the early 2000s, but since then it has not been launched. According to the initial idea, the road was supposed to go through the city of Kashgar in the Chinese province of Xinjiang to Andijan in Uzbekistan through the Naryn and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan. Such a route was supposed to connect these three states with Turkmenistan, with the ports of the Caspian Sea, as well as with Iran and Europe. Its total length was to be 268 kilometers.

However, there were two main problems which included financing and the gauge issue, as China uses international standard, while Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan apply the Soviet one. In addition, the parties did not agree on a route.

Later, another version of the path was developed. It was suggested that the trains go to the southern city of Kyrgyzstan, Jalalabad, and not to Osh, but the Kyrgyz authorities considered that such a route would be unprofitable for the country.

The Kyrgyz side proposed an alternative route, which would be a little longer passing the At-Bashinsky district and further through Kazarman village of the country to the south. However, Uzbekistan and China advocated that the route be as short as possible.

Now, Russia has allocated money for the development of a feasibility study for the railway construction project taking into account the interests of all parties. This increases the chances that the project may start in the near future.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's First VP completes official visit to Russia (PHOTO)
Politics 16:03
Germany invests in Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:55
China central bank says downward pressure on economy is increasing
China 15:19
IAEA to evaluate Uzbekistan’s plans for construction of NPP
Oil&Gas 14:07
Uzbekistan signs $1.3 B worth of agreements following forum in Samarkand
Business 14:05
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan agree to increase mutual trade
Business 13:57
Latest
Hungarian prime minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 16:06
Azerbaijan's First VP completes official visit to Russia (PHOTO)
Politics 16:03
Petrol excise taxes to be increased in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:01
Germany invests in Uzbekistan
Tourism 15:55
Brent oil price may increase up to $65 per barrel
Finance 15:45
Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Iran down by almost 20%
Turkey 15:44
Buta Airways flights to Kyiv from January 22, 2020 to be operated to Boryspil airport
Society 15:28
'Unfit' Uber stripped of London license after safety failures
Europe 15:23
China central bank says downward pressure on economy is increasing
China 15:19