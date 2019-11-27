French retailer enters Uzbekistan to have larger presence in Central Asia (Exclusive)

27 November 2019 08:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Entering Uzbekistan is a key step for French Carrefour retailer to have a larger presence in Central Asia, representative of Carrefour told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim holding company, which operates Carrefour on franchising conditions, announced the opening of five super and two hypermarkets of Carrefour in Uzbekistan by 2021.

"By entering Uzbekistan, Carrefour will also develop its strategy of gaining market share in a new market and selling private label products," the representative added.

The official stated that Uzbekistan consumers and companies will benefit from Carrefour launch through a better organized food distribution, strong hygiene regarding all kinds of products.

The retailer will also create more than 2 500 direct jobs and help small companies to develop with Carrefour.

"Carrefour brings a long history of know how especially for fresh products as well as a strong purchasing power that will enable customers to get very good prices and last but not least a high level of internet expertise, key in modern retail," the representative noted.

The official also noted the prospects of opening Carrefour hypermarkets in Azerbaijan.

"Carrefour is also looking for Azerbaijan in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim. Some business trips and local contacts have already been organized to find a good location but there is so far no planning for an opening in Azerbaijan," the official stressed.

Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs over 360 000 people worldwide and generated 84.91 billion euros sales under its banners in 2018.

Every day, Carrefour welcomes around 13 million customers around the world and it is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French troops pursuing Mali militants killed in helicopter collision
Europe 26 November 21:40
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee: Inspections of goods reduced by 70% (PHOTO)
Economy 26 November 20:18
Uzbekistan invites Azerbaijan to observe country's parliamentary elections
Politics 26 November 17:57
Russian, Uzbek regions sign agreement on 5-year co-op
Business 26 November 16:00
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance defines limit state debt be repaid by state budget
Finance 26 November 15:56
Uzbekistan working on 3 large projects in chemical industry
Oil&Gas 26 November 14:55
Latest
Lebanese army says 4 men detained for attacking bank in Tripoli
Arab World 08:32
Trump says U.S. to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
US 08:05
NYC lawmakers vote to adopt vaping ban
US 06:42
Turkish offensive in Syria to continue until achievement of its goals
Turkey 06:09
Israeli warplanes strike targets in Gaza following rocket launches
Israel 05:22
Fire brigades fight cave fire in California
US 04:14
Ariane rocket launches two satellites from French Guiana
World 02:26
Over 20 injured as bus with Russian tourists collided with truck in Dominican Republic
Other News 01:29
Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents
World 00:50