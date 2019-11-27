French retailer enters Uzbekistan to have larger presence in Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Entering Uzbekistan is a key step for French Carrefour retailer to have a larger presence in Central Asia, representative of Carrefour told Trend in an interview.

Recently Trend reported that UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim holding company, which operates Carrefour on franchising conditions, announced the opening of five super and two hypermarkets of Carrefour in Uzbekistan by 2021.

"By entering Uzbekistan, Carrefour will also develop its strategy of gaining market share in a new market and selling private label products," the representative added.

The official stated that Uzbekistan consumers and companies will benefit from Carrefour launch through a better organized food distribution, strong hygiene regarding all kinds of products.

The retailer will also create more than 2 500 direct jobs and help small companies to develop with Carrefour.

"Carrefour brings a long history of know how especially for fresh products as well as a strong purchasing power that will enable customers to get very good prices and last but not least a high level of internet expertise, key in modern retail," the representative noted.

The official also noted the prospects of opening Carrefour hypermarkets in Azerbaijan.

"Carrefour is also looking for Azerbaijan in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim. Some business trips and local contacts have already been organized to find a good location but there is so far no planning for an opening in Azerbaijan," the official stressed.

Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs over 360 000 people worldwide and generated 84.91 billion euros sales under its banners in 2018.

Every day, Carrefour welcomes around 13 million customers around the world and it is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade.

