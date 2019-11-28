Indian ambassador: North-South International Transport Corridor to decrease rail transport time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

In accordance with the studies, the North-South International Transport Corridor at current prices will save from 30 to 40 percent of the cost and 50 percent of the rail transport time, Indian extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna said.

Vanlalvawna made the remark in Baku during a meeting with a delegation of the Azerbaijan Railways company, Trend reports referring to the press service of the company.

“In this regard, it is advisable to intensify the project implementation in the common interests of both countries as soon as possible,” the ambassador added.

Azerbaijan and India closely cooperate within the North-South and South-West international transport corridor projects.

“The creation of this corridor is a historical event and its development is a priority for India, Azerbaijan and all participating countries,” chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways company Javid Gurbanov said.

The North-South International Transport Corridor is a project that connects India with the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

In accordance with the forecasts, if the corridor fully operates, this will facilitate the region’s access to the Persian Gulf and India and strengthen the trade ties among the Caspian Sea countries and the Black Sea ports.

This route is optimal and economically feasible. The cargo base of the route is the trade relations of India and the Persian Gulf with Russia, Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news