Estimated real GDP growth rate exceeds 5% in Georgia

29 November 2019 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgian State Agency of Oil and Gas announces international tender for oil production
Oil&Gas 12:08
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postpones visit to Ukraine
Georgia 10:34
Georgia decreases electricity imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Georgia increases gas imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 09:14
Expert: Unstable political situation not to affect Georgia's position in Council of Europe
Georgia 28 November 17:32
100 buildings to be offered for privatization in Georgia
Finance 28 November 17:31
Latest
Chinese Energy Corporation to audit two TPPs in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Uzbekistan to open bus routes to 10 Russian cities
Business 12:44
Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved at last reading in parliament
Politics 12:36
Russia's IT company to establish JV in Kazakhstan
ICT 12:30
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank expands Audit Committee
Finance 12:26
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy drilling equipment
Tenders 12:19
Election campaign in connection with municipal election to begin in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:16
Epsilon continues to build gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Business 12:11