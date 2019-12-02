Uzbekistan Airways decrease prices on flights to Istanbul

2 December 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Since December 1, 2019, Uzbekistan Airways has reduced economy-class tariffs on flights for Tashkent-Istanbul and Samarkand-Istanbul (one way), Trend reports citing the company's press service.

Reduced tariffs will be valid for sale on flights from December 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Moreover, for sale from December 1 to 10, 2019, new advertising group fares were published (for a group of 2 or more passengers) for flights from Tashkent and Samarkand to Istanbul, operated from December 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The free baggage allowance for these group rates is set at 45 kg.

Uzbekistan Airways operates regular flights to Istanbul from Tashkent daily (two flights a day), from Samarkand - three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992, under the decree of the head of state as a body of governmental management of civil aviation, providing development, co-ordination and realization of policy in the field of air transport within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Fleet of «Uzbekistan Airways» consists of Boeing-757/767, Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner, А320, IL-114-100, as well as cargo freighters Boeing-767-300BCF.

The airline operates regular domestic and international flights to more than 40 cities of the leading countries of the world - Russia, Belarus, the USA, Italy, Germany, France, Latvia, Great Britain, India, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.

About 15,000 employees work in Uzbekistan Airways.

---

