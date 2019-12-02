Uzbekistan intends to bring export of fruits and vegetables to $2.5 B

2 December 2019 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Indian companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical industry
Business 19:36
Mitsubishi may finance construction of new combined cycle plant at Uzbekistan’s TPP
Oil&Gas 18:49
H.I.S. Holdings to build Japanese-style hotels in Uzbekistan
Construction 18:07
Epsilon begins mobilization of special equipment for construction of gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:53
International company to help Uzbekistan’s capital in creation of new infrastructure
Construction 14:21
Price increase for non-food products in Uzbekistan insignificant
Finance 14:09
Latest
Iran discloses volume of copper extracted per year
Business 19:48
Indian companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical industry
Business 19:36
Iranian Cabinet to review executive regulations of petroleum refineries
Oil&Gas 19:27
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 19:25
Top official of Iran's Kish free zone criticizes decision to reduce tax exemptions
Business 19:19
Iran's frozen capital must be added to Export Guarantee Fund’s capital
Finance 19:06
Over 100,000 tourists from Israel and US visited Turkey in October
Turkey 19:02
Over 27,000 mortgage loans allocated in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:54
Number of insured cars increases in Georgia
Finance 18:53