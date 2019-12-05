Ambassador of Mexico meets with Head of Executive Power of Baku city

5 December 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

On December 4, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Head of the Executive Power of Baku city, Mr. Eldar Azizov, in order to establish and develop cooperation ties.

At the meeting, the deepening of bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation were discussed. Firstly, Mr. Eldar Azizov provided information to the Ambassador about the country's capital, addressing issues such as the economy, infrastructure, as well as the culture and history of the city. He also referred to the activities of the Baku Executive Power. He talked about the reconstruction and renovation works, carried out in recent years.

Ambassador Labardini, for his part, spoke about the dynamics of bilateral cooperation in various fields, in particular, about strengthening the links in economy, commerce, tourism and culture in the last four years. He also highlighted the intensification of contacts in the fields of education, sport and youth, as the result of strengthening the legal framework.

Both parties considered relevant to consolidate the links between cities. They underlined that interregional cooperation is an important part of bilateral relations. In this context, they referred to the possibility of making a twinning agreement between the two capitals of the countries.

