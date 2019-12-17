Volume of agricultural production in Azerbaijan increases by 7.1%

17 December 2019 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

In the first nine months of 2019, the volume of agricultural production increased by 7.1 percent in Azerbaijan, compared to the same period of 2018, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the conference on the theme "Cooperation with NGOs in the field of social services", Trend reports.

According to the minister, the share of value added in GDP in agriculture, forestry and fisheries amounted to 6.2 percent. Compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's exports of agricultural products significantly increased.

"We believe that these indicators will keep growing until the end of this year. These indicators can be considered the result of good government policy to ensure the country's food security," the minister said.

