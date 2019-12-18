Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of children's clothing

18 December 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Baku Textile Factory to ink contract for export of textile products to Europe
Finance 09:31
Small facility for processing livestock products opens in Azerbaijan
Business 17 December 15:02
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory establishes export to Germany
Business 17 December 13:10
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory expanding production of women's clothing
Business 17 December 09:32
Baku Textile Factory increases production of children's clothing
Business 16 December 20:09
Small industrial production enterprises to open in Azerbaijan
Business 16 December 11:10
Latest
Chairman of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis to attend TURKPA events in Baku
Kazakhstan 11:58
SOCAR Ukraine reducing retail fuel prices
Oil&Gas 11:50
Chairman of Turkish Parliament: Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it
Politics 11:49
Iranian Offshore Oil Company inks 8 co-op agreements
Oil&Gas 11:39
Meeting of TURKPA commission underway in Azerbaijani Parliament
Politics 11:30
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 opens tender for reservoirs construction
Tenders 11:26
Azerbaijani Republican Seismic Survey Center eyes to install new stations
ICT 11:01
Wood Mackenzie: Global petrochemical industry to enter overcapacity period
Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijan’s Goychay-Sud enterprise discloses export volume of fruit juices
Business 10:39