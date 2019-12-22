Iran’s MAPNA company produces new turbine

22 December 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 18 November 14:56
New wind farm to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 5 November 18:41
Iran’s Neka Power Generation Management Company to build thermal power plant
Business 1 November 14:53
Iran ready to commission 160-megawatt thermal power station in Kerman Province
Business 16 September 15:44
Israel inaugurates vast Negev thermo-solar power plant
Israel 30 August 09:43
Iran commissions Heris Thermal Power Plant
Oil&Gas 1 August 11:02
Latest
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company saves over $7M
Oil&Gas 12:38
Sales of Iran’s Pardis Petrochemical Company amount to over $1B
Oil&Gas 12:05
Azerbaijani company produces hardware for renewables equipment (Exclusive)
ICT 11:40
Turkish Airlines to sue Boeing
Transport 11:06
4 policemen, IS militant killed in IS attack in Iraq's Salahudin
Arab World 10:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec. 21 - Dec. 22
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
At least 21 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Guatemala
Other News 09:39
Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year
US 08:51
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 08:24