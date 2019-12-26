Production of home appliances in Iran cost 30% more due to sanctions

26 December 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Gas production from platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars field begins
Oil&Gas 20:15
Goods worth nearly $300M exported via customs in Iran’s Fars province
Business 19:23
Iran's energy minister: 171 projects being implemented in Gilan province
Business 19:22
Iran discloses funds allocated for implementation of power, water projects in Gilan province
Business 18:24
260,000 barrels of diesel sold at Iranian Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 18:02
Sales of Iran’s Khorasan Petrochemical Company amount to over $250M
Oil&Gas 17:17
Latest
Azerbaijan extends tax benefits for residents of industrial, technology parks
Finance 21:42
Excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco & energy drinks increase in Azerbaijan
Finance 21:42
Baku Metro talks on details of reconstruction at some stations
Transport 21:41
Two dead, 15 hurt in commuter bus crash in Russia’s Lipetsk region
Russia 21:31
Azerbaijan's industrial enterprise announces sales volumes
Business 21:08
Glass container production expected to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 20:42
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator discloses plans for 2020
ICT 20:40
Gas production from platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars field begins
Oil&Gas 20:15
Turkmenistan conducting geophysical surveys in western Balkan province
Oil&Gas 20:10