Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan

28 December 2019 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on January 12-13, 2020, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

It is expected that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The program of the visit includes bilateral negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, a visit to the branch of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in Tashkent. The Russian Foreign Minister will also deliver a report to the students of the MGIMO's Tashkent branch, which was opened on December 9 this year," said spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

During the upcoming negotiations, a wide range of issues of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed. It is also planned to sign the Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries for 2020-2021.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent airport buys new buses
Transport 11:19
Epsilon boosts gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:32
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank to introduce basic refinancing rate, interest rate corridor
Finance 27 December 20:08
New gas well launched in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 27 December 19:41
Russian port renews transshipment of oil goods from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 27 December 17:37
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy capacitor
Tenders 27 December 17:22
Latest
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 12:03
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to repair power turbine
Tenders 11:58
Georgian bank signs new loan agreements with EBRD
Finance 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:22
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent airport buys new buses
Transport 11:19
New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 11:14
Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:10
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 27
Oil&Gas 10:56
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28
Finance 10:55