Azerbaijan’s ABAD state program to expand its operations & geography

30 December 2019 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev declares 2020 “Year of Volunteers” in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:43
Azerbaijan starts development of test project in renewable sector (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:18
Azerbaijani FM: Our foreign policy priorities remain unchanged
Politics 14:42
Year-end results for Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank revealed
Finance 14:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 30
Finance 14:09
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey increases
Tourism 13:10
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev declares 2020 “Year of Volunteers” in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:43
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to open new border post
Business 15:33
Iran's SAIPA Group manufactures over 270,000 cars in 9 months
Business 15:31
Azerbaijan starts development of test project in renewable sector (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:18
Italy’s private sector keen on INSTEX for trade with Iran
Business 14:53
Azerbaijani FM: Our foreign policy priorities remain unchanged
Politics 14:42
Bek Air's plane did not combust due to weather conditions - official
Kazakhstan 14:38
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry talks highlights of 2019
Business 14:31
Georgia’s PM sums up results of 2019
Business 14:23