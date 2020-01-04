Iran reveals volume of exports to Central Asian countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Since the beginning of this Iranian year (March 21, 2019), 800,000 tons of goods have been exported from Iran to Central Asian countries by 13,000 cargo railcars, Director General of the Iranian Khorasan Railway Office Mostafa Naseri Varg said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Varg said that exports from the Sarakhs border in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province to Central Asia via railway increased by 58 percent, as the private sector became more active in the international supply of goods.

The director general added that 701,000 tons of goods were loaded in the Razavi Khorasan province for export to Central Asia by rail.

Cement was mainly exported via the Sarakhs border (with the share of 70 percent), Varg noted.

"Some 73 percent of the total volume was exported to Uzbekistan and the rest to Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan," said the director general.

Iran’s trade with Central Asian countries by rail is carried out through the Sarakhs border in Razavi Khorasan province and the Inchehboron border in Golestan province.

Last Iranian year (from March 21, 2018 to March 21, 2019), exports, imports and transit via Sarakhs railway exceeded 2 million tons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news