Turkmenistan to hold business talks in Vienna

7 January 2020 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A regular meeting of the Turkmen-Austrian Society, in which business circles of European countries will participate, will take place in Vienna Jan. 10, 2020,Trend reports referring to Turkmen Orient news agency.

Heads of companies such as Sigmapharm Arzneimittel, DiproMed, BS Global, GessCon, Techcon, Gebruder Weiss East plus, Liebherr-Werk Nenzing, Kapsch TrafficCom, Bertsch-Laska Produktions-und Handels and Waagner-Biro are invited to the event.

The participants are interested in continuing fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan and the further implementation of joint projects, the report said. Over the years, all these companies have been actively working with Turkmen partners in various sectors of the economy.

Negotiations on establishing business contacts between the Turkmen Rysgal joint-stock commercial bank and Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International leading corporate and investment bank are underway.

The cooperation with Austria may include the creation of joint innovative facilities in the Turkmen free economic zones and the construction of plants for production of mineral fertilizers and petrochemical and gas chemical products.

Among other promising spheres are the creation of high-tech manufacturing enterprises, cooperation in mining and paper industries and logistics as well as textile and leather production.

Furthermore, European technologies can be introduced in the chemical industry, the production of non-metallic mineral products such as glass and ceramics in Turkmenistan, the report said.

In turn, Austria is exploring projects in the field of agricultural processing and food production of Turkmenistan. The possibility of participation in the projects for the construction of livestock complexes in the country and the supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products is being considered.

