Turkmenistan showcases textile products at exhibition in Germany

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is taking part in the Heimtextil international trade fair for home and contract textiles, which will end on January 10, 2020, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event, to which the representatives of 3,500 international companies and various organizations from 65 countries have been invited, is being held in the Messe Frankfurt exhibition hall.

The Turkmen delegation meets with representatives of enterprises from various countries producing textile products.

More than one million tons of cotton are grown in Turkmenistan annually, which serves as a raw material base for the development of the textile industry.

A significant part of Turkmenistan’s exported products are home textiles, sports and jeans wear, produced under the world-famous brands Puma, Wal-Mart, Bershka, Pool & Bear, River Island and Cosco.

It is planned to allocate more than $300 million till 2025 for the implementation of more than 30 projects in the Turkmen textile industry.

Eighteen out of 29 textile enterprises planned for transfer to private ownership, have already been privatized in Turkmenistan.

The assortment of textile products in the near future will be expanded thanks to the establishment of the production of corduroy fabric and various types of non-woven materials like spunbond, spunlace, hollow fiber, curtains, as well as padding polyester and carpet.

