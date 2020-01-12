WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan

12 January 2020 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

World Bank has increased its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan for 2020 announcing it to be 3.7 percent compared to 3.2 percent previously, Trend reports with reference to the January Global Economic Prospects report published by World Bank (WB).

According to the report, WB forecasts that Kazakhstan’s GDP growth will be 3.9 percent in 2021 and 3.7 percent in 2022.

According to WB, activity in Kazakhstan will likely be dampened by the waning effect of earlier fiscal stimulus, modest or slowing growth in key trading partners (Russia, China), and low productivity.

In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the pace of growth depends on the successful implementation of structural reforms to improve the business environment, achieve debt sustainability, and restructure state-owned enterprises to improve competition, the report said.

The report also said that Kazakhstan, being an energy exporter, will remain vulnerable to large swings in global commodity prices, particularly when accompanied by heightened volatility.

Overall, according to the report global growth is projected at 2.5 percent in 2020, just above the post-crisis low registered last year.

"While growth could be stronger if reduced trade tensions mitigate uncertainty, the balance of risks is to the downside. A steep productivity growth slowdown has been underway in emerging and developing economies since the global financial crisis, despite the largest, fastest, and most broad-based accumulation of debt since the 1970s. These circumstances add urgency to the need to rebuild macroeconomic policy space and undertake reforms to rekindle productivity," the report said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Wholesale distribution center construction underway in North Kazakhstan
Construction 11 January 18:22
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 11 January 14:50
Kazakhstan, Malaysia mutually interested in bilateral cooperation deepening
Kazakhstan 11 January 14:03
Tariffs for cargo transportation in Kazakhstan increase
Transport 11 January 13:52
Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport increases cargo, passenger turnover
Transport 11 January 13:42
Kazakh oil company announces tender for overhaul of pumps
Tenders 11 January 10:30
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 11-12
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Puerto Rican Governor says earthquake damage estimates $110Mln
World 09:23
Decade after Haiti's big quake, president says aid system needs overhaul
Other News 08:59
Rwanda to distribute locally-produced mosquito nets in fight against malaria
Other News 07:53
Kuwaiti emir orders 3 days of mourning over death of Sultan Qaboos
Arab World 06:41
Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28
Other News 05:55
Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire
Other News 05:03
Heavy rains kill 3 in Tanzania
Other News 04:15
French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform
Europe 03:19