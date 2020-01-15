New embassy of Uzbekistan being built in UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan will complete the construction of a complex of buildings for its new embassy in the United Arab Emirates by the end of November 2022, Trend reports citing a resolution of Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The total area of ​​the new diplomatic facility, which will be located in Abu Dhabi, will be 5,575 square meters.

There will be an embassy building, a separate building for the reception of citizens on consular issues, the residence of the head of the diplomatic mission, checkpoints, an engineering and technical unit, sports facilities, a covered garage for 6 cars, open parking lots for embassy employees and visitors.

On January 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting where he discussed the implementation of agreements with companies from the UAE in the amount of over $10 billion reached following the high-level visits to the UAE in 2019.

Thus, the UAE Masdar company is investing $100 million in the construction of a solar power station in Uzbekistan.

In October 2019, it was declared the winner of the first ever open tender in the history of Uzbekistan to attract investment in public-private partnerships in solar energy. Start of construction is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

