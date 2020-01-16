Uzbekistan’s president to pay official visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Russia, which is expected to be a landmark event in the modern history of bilateral relations, as was discussed at a meeting on January 16, 2020, of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov who arrived in Tashkent on an official visit, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the parties discussed current issues of Uzbek-Russian multifaceted relations with an emphasis on the prospects for their development in the political, trade, economic, investment, tourism, scientific, educational, cultural and humanitarian and other fields, and also exchanged views on some international and regional problems.

The ministers noted with satisfaction that over the past two years, relations between Uzbekistan and Russia have acquired a steadily growing and comprehensive character. In the year that ended, more than 130 visits by delegations of ministries and departments, regions, company leaders, and business circles took place in the economic sphere alone. It was emphasized that the positive dynamics were achieved primarily due to the established trusting relationships and mutual understanding between the leaders of the two countries.

The proposals on the dates and agenda for meetings of the Joint Commission at the level of heads of government, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, forums for interregional cooperation, in the fields of education and the media, and other bilateral events were also considered.

An exchange of views took place on interaction within the framework of the UN, CIS, SCO and other multilateral structures.

Following the talks, the ministers signed a Cooperation Program between the ministries of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan and Russia for 2020-2021, which is aimed at a systematic and fruitful interaction between the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries.

