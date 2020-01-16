Azerbaijan's economy ministry talks its strategic tasks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the strategic tasks of the ministry, Trend reports from a press conference on the results of the country's socio-economic development in 2019.

Jabbarov noted that the upcoming strategic task of the Economy Ministry in the medium term is to ensure economic growth that does not lag behind the average economic growth in the world, and in the long term - to exceed it.

The minister noted that to achieve this, the government has identified a number of goals.

In particular, it is a significant expansion in the exports of non-oil products and services, accelerating the development of industry, facilitating business access to bank loans, increasing the economic efficiency of public investment, increasing the dominant role of private investments, turning small and medium-sized enterprises into the main force of economic growth, as well as increasing transparency and minimizing the shadow economy.

