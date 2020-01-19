Turkmenistan to ink contracts to purchase crop protection products

19 January 2020 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy equipment
Tenders 18 January 14:56
Turkmenistan to create e-tax system
Finance 18 January 14:33
EIA reveals forecasts for Turkmenistan’s oil output in 2020-21
Oil&Gas 17 January 20:13
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 17 January 16:21
Russia’s Transneft reveals volumes of oil export from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 17 January 15:29
Turkmenistan aims to intensify co-op with int’l financial institutions
Business 17 January 14:37
Latest
Video on 30th anniversary of January 20 tragedy shared on official page of President Ilham Aliyev on Facebook (VIDEO)
Politics 12:49
Iran to launch new domestic satellite
Business 12:34
5.0-magnitude quake hits Sami, Greece -- USGS
Europe 11:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 18-19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:00
Trump legal team slams House Democrats' impeachment move in 1st formal response
US 08:59
ADB talks priority co-op sectors in Kazakhstan for 2020 (Exclusive)
Business 08:38
China's Wuhan reports 17 new pneumonia cases
China 08:15
Ten charred bodies found in vehicle in violence-plagued Mexican state
Other News 07:28
Police detain 185 climate protesters at Brussels car show
Europe 06:49