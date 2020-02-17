Turkmenistan, St. Petersburg sign business partnership roadmap

Business 17 February 2020 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan, St. Petersburg sign business partnership roadmap
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Iran to invest in increasing performance of combined cycle power plants Oil&Gas 10:36
Turkey - US trade turnover drops Turkey 10:25
Lithuania looks to join OBOR, expand ports co-op with Kazakhstan Transport 10:24
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for diagnostic examination of electrical installations Tenders 10:22
Turkmenistan, St. Petersburg sign business partnership roadmap Business 10:21
Official talks Iran's potential of export to neighboring countries Business 10:20
Iranian expert: Oil hegemony to end Oil&Gas 10:19
Gold, silver and palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 17 Finance 10:13
Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand Oil&Gas 10:12
Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port Other News 10:09
Azerbaijan’s AQS Group company talks on projects & plans for 2020 (Interview) Business 10:02
Epsilon company continues construction of two gas pipelines in Uzbekistan Construction 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.16- Feb.17 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Tehran Securities Exchange traded 9.2 billion shares Business 09:33
Czech Republic is among top international investors in Georgian economy Business 09:27
Iran Gov't disagrees with new extra gasoline quota Oil&Gas 09:10
Canada sets new speed limits on trains carrying dangerous goods Transport 08:26
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Poland plan conference on transportation sector Transport 07:43
UK shoppers face pain without comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal Europe 07:28
Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province China 06:37
Qatar delays partnerships for natural gas expansion amid price collapse Oil&Gas 05:45
Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan Business 04:50
Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages China 03:55
5 killed, 70 fainted after gas leaked from container in S. Pakistan Other News 03:09
British Airways COO and director of people to leave Europe 02:21
Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race US 01:35
North Macedonia parliament dissolves, sets poll date, after EU shuns talks Europe 00:49
Israel hopes Germany, other ICC members will help stave off Palestinian investigation Israel 16 February 23:57
Taiwan confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 Other News 16 February 23:05
Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise China 16 February 22:16
1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut nightclub shooting US 16 February 21:25
Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash Arab World 16 February 20:37
Political analyst: President Ilham Aliyev taught political and historic lesson to Armenian PM Politics 16 February 19:48
Italy's Conte denies he is putting together a new coalition Europe 16 February 19:21
Iran vows no negotiation with U.S. under "maximum pressure" Politics 16 February 18:40
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 18:12
Belarusian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:56
Russian gymnasts rank first in synchronized trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:51
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of individual tumbling program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 16 February 17:48
Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness Politics 16 February 17:46
Russian gymnast ranks first in individual tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:29
US gymnast wins gold medal in tumbling at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 17:24
Armenian political analyst: We saw Pashinyan's real image in Munich Politics 16 February 16:39
Political analyst: Pashinyan was helpless facing historical truth, facts voiced by President Ilham Aliyev Commentary 16 February 16:30
4 killed, 14 injured in car crash in eastern Myanmar Other News 16 February 16:09
Awarding ceremony for winners of individual program at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 15:37
MFA: All responsibility for bloody provocation which serves to rising tension lies with Armenia Politics 16 February 14:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Any solution which will be achieved as a result of peaceful negotiation must provide preservation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should at last very clearly explain to Armenian side that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent country! Politics 16 February 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev: No Armenian historical legacy in Nagorno Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 14:46
Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leaders, always in very decisive moment of negotiations, found some excuses in order not to continue Politics 16 February 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev: It won't be possible to agree on status without beginning of liberation of territories Politics 16 February 14:41
Chinese gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup individual trampoline program Society 16 February 14:40
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline program at FIG World Cup in Baku Society 16 February 13:09
Iran's dairy exports up Business 16 February 12:58
Finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline, Tumbling kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:58
Azerbaijan's Farid Mustafayev to compete in finals of FIG World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 12:12
All types of gymnastics actively develop in Azerbaijan Society 16 February 11:46
Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on ship in Japan Other News 16 February 11:32
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart Politics 16 February 10:59
Turkmenistan discloses state budget revenues Business 16 February 10:59
Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports: ambassador of Colombia (PHOTO) Society 16 February 10:53
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sums up results for 2019 Finance 16 February 10:16
1665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China China 16 February 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Feb. 15-16 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 February 09:44
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 29 Other News 16 February 09:24
Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak Other News 16 February 08:57
Iraqi base hosting US troops in Baghdad's Green Zone hit by rockets Arab World 16 February 08:21
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference World 16 February 07:48
Two people die of alleged use of illegal drugs in Northern California US 16 February 07:01
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Mideast situation Turkey 16 February 06:13
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sorong of Indonesia: USGS Other News 16 February 05:37
Flights canceled amid flood alerts as second storm in week hits Britain Europe 16 February 04:00
Armed gang kills at least 30 in northwest Nigeria, police say Other News 16 February 02:54
Erdogan demands Syrian forces immediately leave Idlib Turkey 16 February 02:11
Finalists in trampoline competitions in FIG World Cup among synchronous pairs named Society 16 February 02:00
Finalists named for trampoline competitions among men and women in individual program Society 16 February 01:32
Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians Arab World 16 February 01:11
Ex-president Mutallibov calls Armenian PM’s statement on Azerbaijanis’ involvement in Khojaly genocide as ridiculous Politics 16 February 00:50
President Aliyev: Status must not interfere with territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 15 February 23:42
President Aliyev: Armenian PM interprets unsuccessfully true meaning of UNSC resolutions Politics 15 February 23:27
President Ilham Aliyev taught a lesson to Pashinyan Politics 15 February 23:20
President Ilham Aliyev: All Armenian leaders tried differently to hold status quo Politics 15 February 23:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians destroyed our cultural heritage in seized lands Politics 15 February 21:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community Politics 15 February 21:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 15 February 21:18
Munich Security Conference features panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 21:14
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 15 February 20:28
The best moments of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 15 February 20:00
Shell talks year-end summary of work in Kazakhstan, shares future plans Oil&Gas 15 February 19:56
Colombian Ambassador meets athletes within FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 15 February 19:43
Cavusoglu says Russia's S-400 shipments to stay unaffected by disagreements over Idlib Turkey 15 February 19:21
Chinese tourist in France becomes Europe's first coronavirus death Europe 15 February 18:34
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed in Armenian provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 February 17:59
Emotions of fans at FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15 February 17:56
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova presents her program within FIG World Cup (PHOTO) Society 15 February 17:44
Belarusian gymnast shares impressions from FIG World Cup in Baku Society 15 February 17:38
FIG World Cup excellently organized in Baku - Russian gymnast Society 15 February 17:06
Azerbaijan plays important role in int’l sports - ambassador Society 15 February 16:33
Media group of Azerbaijan’s CEC investigates over 220 video footage over elections Politics 15 February 16:14
All news