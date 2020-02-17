Official talks Iran's potential of export to neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has the potential to export goods with total monetary value of $31 billion to Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan every year, Iranian Chairman of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Yahya al Ishag said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Iran has the capacity to export goods worth $20 billion to Iraq, $6 billion to Afghanistan and $5 billion to Pakistan, the chairman said, noting that certain necessary infrastructure should be created to achieve these figures.

The monetary value of Iran's exports to Iraq amounted to $13 billion in the preceding Iranian year (from March 21, 2018 to March 21, 2019), Yahya al Ishag said.

Iran exported goods worth about $9 billion to Iraq in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 to Dec.21, 2019), Yahya al Ishag said, adding that in the current Iranian year, the total monetary value of Iranian exports to Iraq is expected to be the same as the previous year.

The quality of the goods manufactured for exports should be enhanced and after sales, services should be provided, the chairman noted.

The total monetary value of Iran's non-oil exports was $43 billion in the last Iranian year, thus bringing this figure to $50 billion is not a big deal, Yahya al Ishag said.

In the first 10 months (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020), Iran exported 115 million tons of goods worth $35.5 billion and imported 28 million tons of goods worth $36 billion.