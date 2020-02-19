Georgian Tbilisi ranks 3rd in 2020 European best destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Forbes has noted Georgian Tbilisi’s coming in third in the European Best Destinations (EBD) 2020 awards, writing that the capital bested a number of other high-profile destinations, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"The capital of Georgia is the ideal destination for culture, gastronomy, diversity and architecture lovers,” Forbes writes.

Among the best destinations Paris, Vienna, Madrid, Rome, Athens, and Rotterdam were also listed.

"Be sure to climb to the top of Tbilisi and admire the Kartlis Deda statue, the protector of the city. This site offers an exceptional panorama of the Georgian capital, the Peace Bridge, the Metekhi Church, the thermal baths, the new theatre and the Mtatsminda Amusement Park for the young and old,” EBD said.

European Best Destinations has been promoting culture and tourism in Europe since 2009, and cooperates with more than 300 European tourist companies.

More than 600,000 people voted in the competition.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356