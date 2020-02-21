Turkmenistan discusses regulation of labour relations with ILO

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with the participation of Senior International Labour Standards and Labour Law Specialist of the International Labor Organization (ILO) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Lejo Sibbel, was held at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

As a party to a number of fundamental ILO conventions, Turkmenistan is working hard to ensure decent work, while respecting the norms of gender equality and labor protection, the ministry said.

The parties noted that in the current period of globalization and economic integration, the issues of regulation of labor relations, both at the regional and global levels, are becoming especially relevant.

In September 2019, Geneva hosted a ceremony of awarding a document on Turkmenistan’s accession to the Convention concerning tripartite consultations to promote the implementation of international labor standards to Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder.

Turkmenistan has become the 149th country to ratify this Convention. Turkmenistan has been a member of the ILO since 1994 and has been working to implement international commitments in this area.