Russia's region have interest to fruits and vegetables of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A delegation from Russia's Primorsky Region headed by Deputy head of the regional authority Konstantin Shestakov will visit Tashkent, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

In particular, bilateral negotiations and meetings are envisaged between the investment and foreign trade officials, transport, along with Uzbekazikovkaholding Company and private business of Uzbekistan, the report says.

It is planned to discuss issues of fruit and vegetables supply from Uzbekistan to Primorsky Krai, cooperation of wholesale and trade networks, development of transport and logistics cooperation in order to expand trade and economic ties.

Recently, Uzbek representatives stated at a meeting at the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Novosibirsk that the country is ready to increase the supply of fruits and vegetables to Novosibirsk region.

It was reported a few days ago that President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti will also visit Uzbekistan these days.

