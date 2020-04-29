World Bank remains strong, loyal partner of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava held an online conference with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, Senior Economist at the World Bank’s regional office Yevgeni Naidov and deputy ministers Yekaterina Mikabadze and Irakli Nadareishvili also took part in the online negotiations.

During the meeting, it was noted that the World Bank remains a strong and loyal partner of Georgia and will support the government’s efforts to restore the health care, social protection and economy sectors that play an important role in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the country and its population.

Turnava also expressed gratitude the World Bank for helping Georgia in the crisis.

The meeting participants discussed further cooperation with the World Bank and new tools for implementation of the “Produce in Georgia” program, including a loan guarantee scheme and a micro-grant program, which are reflected in the anti-crisis plan of the government.

