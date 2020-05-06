Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation keen to co-op with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Representatives of Uzbekistan's Hunarmand Association held videoconference negotiations with representatives of Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation (MHDC), Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

"Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation is a structural unit of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Malaysia. The corporation aims to develop the handicraft industry and applied arts, assist Malaysian craftsmen by introducing modern production methods, and promote domestic products in local and foreign markets. The organization unites about 21,000 handicraftsmen", the report says.

During the event, information on consistent reforms implemented in Uzbekistan to preserve cultural and historical heritage through the development of handicrafts, folk arts and crafts in the country was presented, the report says.

MHDC praised the large-scale investment program to develop pottery production in Uzbekistan. Its first stage will be the creation of the Crafts Center in Rishton District of Fergana region.

The Malaysian side expressed interest in developing cooperation with the Hunarmand Association and representatives of the handicraft industry in the Ferghana region, as well as willingness to invite domestic artisans to participate in international exhibitions, the message said.

Following the videoconference, the parties agreed to establish a corner of applied arts and crafts of Uzbekistan in Kuala Lumpur Crafts Complex.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini