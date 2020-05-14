Georgia, US talk strength of bilateral partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia conducted a phone call with the United States Senator Lindsey Graham, Chairman of Judiciary Committee of the senate, who also serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committee, Trend reports citing the press service of the government administration.

They discussed the strength of the US-Georgia partnership and ways to continue to advance the close bonds between the two countries.

On behalf of the Georgian people, the prime minister expressed gratitude for the US support in strengthening Georgia’s healthcare system, specifically the Lugar Center, which has been instrumental in Georgia’s successful efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Gakharia detailed the steps Georgia is taking to re-open the country and revive its economy.

Both officials reiterated their commitment to further strengthen political, economic and security ties between the two allies and further enact reforms that will support Georgian democracy.

Gakharia extended an invitation to Senator Graham to visit Tbilisi in the near future.

