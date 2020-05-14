New chairman of Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan elected

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Dovran Hudayberdiyev has been elected a new chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (TUIE), Trend reports with reference to TUIE.

Dovran Hudayberdiyev has been acting as the head of this organization since April 1, 2020, the union said.

A meeting of the members of the union was held on May 13, 2020, at which the current activities of the organization were discussed and new chairman was elected.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the support that he provides to the country's business organizations and stressed that they will make every effort to further develop the country.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan is a public organization, whose activity is directed at support of a small-scale and medium-scale business in Turkmenistan, assistance in the development of a private sector of the national economy and the formation of a modern enterprise infrastructure.

Created in 2008 on the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, the union and its regional branches represent growing business community of the country.

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva