Turkmen-Tranzit Company prepares to present new IT solutions to businesses

Turkmen-Tranzit company will organize a conference in Turkmenistan, where its new activity areas will be discussed, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The conference will be held in Turkmenistan's Mary hotel at 9:30 (GMT+5) on May 20, 2020.

The current services that will help to implement the process of digitalization in organizations, businesses and state agencies will be assessed during the event.

The company opened its branch in the Dashoguz region of the country this year, and held 2 conferences in the country's regions. The company specializes in 2D and 3D modeling, IT consulting and IT outsourcing.

This company is looking to hire new workers in IT sphere.



The activities of Turkmen-Tranzit are aimed at the development of websites and mobile applications, introduction of electronic document management, automation of work of enterprises, delivery and implementation of server equipment. One of the company’s promising areas is the work in the field of implementing cybersecurity solutions.

