UNDP, Switzerland, Austria to distribute protective face shields to Georgia

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has joined forces with Switzerland and Austria to distribute 23,000 protective face shields to 23 municipalities in the Kvemo Kartli, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti and Guria regions of Georgia, Trend reports via the UNDP.

As reported, the deliveries are part of a larger initiative that has already seen 16,000 face shields distributed to ambulance crews and other front-line emergency workers, with support from the European Union.

The protective gear is manufactured by CaucasPack, a local plastic packaging company that swiftly retooled its production to respond to the pandemic, in the process protecting the jobs of 99 company employees.

Under the new initiative, the face shields will be transferred to UNDP’s partner civil society organizations in the 23 targeted municipalities and distributed to civil servants, front-line healthcare workers, vocational teachers and students, volunteers, civic activists, small business operators and vulnerable groups.

UNDP has been working since the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak, in partnership with the government, donors and other partners, to extend support to vulnerable and marginalized groups.

With guidance from the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure, UNDP has worked through local and regional development programs funded by Switzerland and Austria to undertake an information campaign in Georgia’s rural and remote municipalities involving the distribution of leaflets and posters on COVID-19 prevention and stickers for marking social distancing.

