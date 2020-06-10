Iran preparing to receive tourists

Business 10 June 2020 15:49 (UTC+04:00)
Iran preparing to receive tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will be ready to receive foreign tourists in at least a month, Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Vali Teymouri wrote on his instagram page Trend reports.

According to Teymouri, in this regard, negotiations are underway with Iranian missions in other countries and cultural attachés for the re-entry of tourists to Iran.

Teymouri added that the process had begun for the gradual opening of international borders, following health protocols.

Teymouri said that following the principle of health protocols and social distance, large tourist destinations began to operate.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 177,900 people have been infected 8,506 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 140,500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

