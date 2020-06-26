Turkmenistan may open trade representative office in Russia’s Tatarstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Turkmenistan may open a trade representative office in Tatarstan, said Atadurdy Bayramov, Consul-General of Turkmenistan to Tatarstan capital Kazan, during his meeting with Head of Investment Development Agency of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan Taliya Minullina, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.

“Turkmen-Russian relations are a priority for us,” said Atadurdy Bayramov adding that taking this into account, Turkmenistan is ready to open the country's trade representative office in Tatarstan.

In his words, recently, the foreign trade turnover in Turkmenistan has grown, and a large share of this trade is accounted for Tatarstan.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan amounted to $65 million for the first nine months of 2019.

Turkmenistan and Tatarstan cooperate in such areas as oil exploration and production, gas transportation, automobile, aviation and shipbuilding, energy, chemical supplies, pharmaceuticals, medicine, construction, agriculture, innovation and information technology.



In June last year, a memorandum was signed between the Turkmenhimiya State Concern and Tatarstan's IED-Holding on joint development of the chemical industry of Turkmenistan.

IED-Holding is an engineering company providing services in management, supply and construction in power engineering, petrochemistry, oil refining, metallurgy, machinery, and oil and gas industries as well as engineering, procurement and construction services.



