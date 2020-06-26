Strategic partnership between US, Georgia developing in all spheres - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Strategic partnership with the US, Georgia's main ally, is developing in all spheres and this is vitally important for the country, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark in his annual report at the plenary session in the parliament.

According to Gakharia, the directions of the partnership included the strengthening of democracy, protection of human rights, security and economic cooperation.

“I want to focus on bipartisan act adopted in support of Georgia. We also must not forget about Assigning Act adopted by the US government, under which Georgia is among the countries, financial assistance to which has increased in recent years. According to this act, Georgia received financial aid from the US the amount of which is $132 million for 2020,” he said.

A new dimension of cooperation with the United States is economic cooperation, added the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Gakharia has reported to the parliament twice recently.

On 26 May, he presented the government’s activities which had been carried out during the pandemic, while on 29 May, he answered deputies' questions at the parliament plenary session.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356